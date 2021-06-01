Keybank National Association OH Invests $209,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,626,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after purchasing an additional 163,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.