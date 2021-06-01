Keybank National Association OH Takes $227,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,486,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $32,532,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $7,779,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $4,127,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $3,440,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

