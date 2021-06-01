Keybank National Association OH Has $248,000 Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 30,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $145.42 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

