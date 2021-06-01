The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 66.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $860.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $856.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $723.35. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.27 and a 52 week high of $901.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

