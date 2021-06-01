The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 578.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $215.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.62. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $143.51 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

