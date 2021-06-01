The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 20,747 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,747 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,999.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 731,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 696,734 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 599,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUFG. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.