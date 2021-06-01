The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $124.86 and a one year high of $214.91.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

