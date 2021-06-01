The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,243 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

VT opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.51 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

