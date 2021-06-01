First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth $2,825,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Foundation by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,897.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.56. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

