SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 29th total of 140,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SLR Investment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.