Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Increases By 55.6%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ TC opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. TuanChe has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $1.17. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 47.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.17%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TuanChe in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuanChe during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuanChe during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuanChe during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TuanChe by 131.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

