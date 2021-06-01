Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Axonics were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axonics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Axonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,676 shares of company stock worth $14,418,678 in the last ninety days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.05.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.