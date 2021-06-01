Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires New Stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 46,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 87,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 418,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCI stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Michael Harlan Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,373.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

