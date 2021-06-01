Fifth Third Bancorp Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PROS were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROS during the 1st quarter worth $407,000.

Get PROS alerts:

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $2,023,492. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

PROS stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.67.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.