Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 314 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Maximus were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.