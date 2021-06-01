Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 110.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.96.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

