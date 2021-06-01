Fifth Third Bancorp Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 81.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $94.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

