Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $220.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.20. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,854.71 and a beta of 1.07.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,815 shares of company stock valued at $42,812,685 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

