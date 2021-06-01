PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 19.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 8.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

