Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 40,050 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 111.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SunOpta worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,670,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,580.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 431,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 405,853 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1,568.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 273,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 256,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

In other SunOpta news, insider Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $109,830.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,142.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $150,367.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,346.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,504 shares of company stock worth $2,442,128 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STKL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.03. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.