Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.