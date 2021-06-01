Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tenable were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tenable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $16,151,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $260,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,463.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,481 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,208 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

