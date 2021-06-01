Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,216 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 83,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 177.64 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

