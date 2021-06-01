Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,968,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Forward Air by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 179,598 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

