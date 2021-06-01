Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 153.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,314 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tilray were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 507,725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 538.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth $724,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tilray by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLRY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 207.32%. Research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

