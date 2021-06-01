Arizona State Retirement System Has $775,000 Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudera by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Cloudera by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,036 shares of company stock worth $1,573,066. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLDR. Barclays lowered their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

