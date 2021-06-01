Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allakos were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,977 shares of company stock valued at $29,902,146 over the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLK opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 0.91. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

