Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Nordstrom worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JWN. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

NYSE JWN opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at $90,906,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987 in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

