Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.49 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 70,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $136.47 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.55 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,772. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

