Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,767 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Investors Bancorp worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 301,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

