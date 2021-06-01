Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,375 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

PFGC opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.