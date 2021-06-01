Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Sleep Number worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 21.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 51.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.45. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America cut Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

