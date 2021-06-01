Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,824 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after buying an additional 1,026,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after buying an additional 1,022,650 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $161.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.92 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

