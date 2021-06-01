Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,741 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Ameris Bancorp worth $12,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.