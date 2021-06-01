Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $105,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $249.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

