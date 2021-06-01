Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $249.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.23 and its 200 day moving average is $233.81. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

