Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIG opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.