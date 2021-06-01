Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $39,404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 803.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,565 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,387.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 213,527 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.10.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

