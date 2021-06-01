Sigma Planning Corp Has $230,000 Holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLU opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $24.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

