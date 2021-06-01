Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 239,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 67,850 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

