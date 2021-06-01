Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,049 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $15,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $13,883,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 98,518 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 60,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

