Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,022 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Loews worth $15,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,459.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

