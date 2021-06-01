M&T Bank Corp Invests $219,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

