DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of DXC Technology worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 714.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXC opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

