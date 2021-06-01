Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) vs. Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) Critical Survey

Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSE) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Real Goods Solar and Alberton Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.07 -$42.08 million N/A N/A Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Alberton Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Goods Solar.

Volatility & Risk

Real Goods Solar has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Real Goods Solar and Alberton Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Goods Solar -253.32% -348.97% -149.77% Alberton Acquisition N/A -1.36% -1.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Real Goods Solar and Alberton Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alberton Acquisition beats Real Goods Solar on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its Sunetric segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners and business owners in Hawaii. The company's POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company Real Goods Solar, Inc. offers solar energy services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

