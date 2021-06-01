Analyzing Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biostage and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 5.65 -$620,000.00 $0.48 112.02

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -397.22% -192.37% Tactile Systems Technology -0.85% 7.24% 5.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Biostage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Biostage has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Biostage and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Biostage.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Biostage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

