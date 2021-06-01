Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,418 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in YETI were worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in YETI by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,033,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,626,000 after purchasing an additional 176,686 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,804,462. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

NYSE:YETI opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.27 and a 12 month high of $91.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

