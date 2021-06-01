KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 886,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,877,000 after purchasing an additional 58,618 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.