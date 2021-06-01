Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after buying an additional 4,522,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $72,829,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after buying an additional 1,904,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $33,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after buying an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NI opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

