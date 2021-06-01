Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 19,675 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,625 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $13,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

